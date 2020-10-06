Rally to show support for law enforcement scheduled for tonight in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Organizers of a Blue Shield Rally at 29th and Fairlawn in Topeka, are asking people to come out tonight and show support for law enforcement.

Participants are encouraged to bring two friends and show up and wear “I back the blue” T-shirts. The event is scheduled from 5:30pm to 7:15pm.

According to organizers the purpose of the rally is to let police know “the majority is standing up to provide a BLUE SHIELD for them in defense from those that want to weaken our law enforcement response to threats aimed at the public and themselves!”

Participants are being encouraged by organizers to be respectful and peaceful. The intersection is where 1 of 2 billboards have been in place since Monday showing support for law enforcement. The other is located near 17th and Wanamaker.