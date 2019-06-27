Riley County PD introduces LGBTQ+ liaisons

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department selected two officers as their LGBTQ+ liaisons to advocate for and support members of the community.

Lieutenant Luke Breault and Officer Rachel Pate will work to bridge the gap between police and the community by increasing public education on hate crimes and public safety.

“It is the goal of this agency to ensure all members of the community are treated fairly,” Lieutenant Luke Breault said. “The liaisons are available to serve as a bridge to all persons especially those who may be the victims of crime.”

The liaisons will be attending awareness training, and will be attending support meetings in the community.

Riley County PD asks that if someone feels uncomfortable reporting a crime, to contact one of the liaisons through the information provided below.

Lucas Breault: Lieutenant, Internal Affairs

785-537-2112 x 2439

lbreault@rileycountypolice.org

Rachel Pate: Patrol Officer

785-537-2112 x 2486

rpate@rileycountypolice.org