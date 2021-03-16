Severe storms possible overnight, hail biggest threat

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms develop overnight

Additional showers Wednesday afternoon

Sunny, mild by the weekend

Another system will make its way into the region overnight bringing even more rain chances to the area. Overnight and early Wednesday morning, there will be some thunderstorms moving through. We’re not expecting much of a severe threat besides hail up to the size of quarters. But you should plan on a stormy morning commute.

The biggest issue with these showers and storms will be flooding, as a lot of folks picked up quite a bit of rain over the weekend. If we get moderate to heavy rain in a short period of time, that could cause area rivers and creeks to rise. Mostly, we’ll be expecting a rainy, windy, and chilly Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll start to dry things out on Thursday as highs gradually warm through the lower 50s to close out the work week, and by the time we get to the weekend, highs will be in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com