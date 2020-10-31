Shawnee County Health Department can’t keep up after record number of daily cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Shawnee County has experienced a new high in coronavirus cases, according to the Shawnee County Health Department on Saturday. Over 270 cases have been reported for the week of Oct. 25. On Friday alone, over 90 cases were reported.

Due to the high number of new cases, this has caused a delay with the health department in diagnosing new individuals in a timely manner. The current cases are dispersed among many places around the county, including nursing homes and schools.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, the health department urges you to call your primary care provider immediately.