State library system providing resources to all Kansans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Library System provides resources to people across the state with the use of their personal courier system.

Each year, a portion of taxes goes to either your local library or the state library system, which allows better access to materials.

“They work to provide services, to provide continuing education, to provide consulting work if needed to the libraries that are in their counties,” Eric Norris, the State Librarian of Kansas said.

Laura DeBaun is director of the Northeast Kansas Library System. She said her district has is collecting more in property taxes, meaning she can reduce tax rates.

“There’s an integrity in a public entity. You have to be fully transparent, you have to be totally honest, and you have to be able to articulate why you need those funds and how they make the state better and stronger,” DeBaun said.

Libraries use tax dollars to operate a courier system in the state. It allows users to request materials from libraries that may have a book or document that can not be found locally. The library then sends the material through their courier system to arrive at their local library free of charge.

“If you’re looking for a book that your local library doesn’t have, you can search for that book and put in a request from any participating library in the state of Kansas,” Norris said.

According to DeBaun, the process per item only costs about 64 cents. She said sharing resources is one of the strengths of Kansas libraries.

Over the past year more than a million resources were sent across the state for people to pick up at their home library, including movies, books, and even cake pans.