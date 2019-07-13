Summer is here and it’s not going anywhere

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures start climbing

Humidity begins to increase

No rain chances in sight

Temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s for your overnight low as we’ll continue to have mostly clear skies and stay humid overnight.

The humid and muggy air will stay with us into Sunday and intensify bringing in some oppressive air. Afternoon high temperatures will end up in the lower 90s but combine that with dew points in the lower 70s, head index values will be in the upper 90s just shy of 100°.

This trend will continue over the next several days as the heat and humidity is here to stay. Along with our typical Kansas summer, are not really any rain chances. This area of high pressure that we are under will stay over us for quite some time lowering our chances for rain and increasing our chances for hotter weather.

Temperatures throughout the work week will start out in the lower 90s and continue to climb throughout the week ending up in the upper 90s to around 100° forcing heat index values to surpass the triple digit mark.

This is the type of summer heat that we have been waiting for and need to keep an eye out for others. Make sure you continue to stay hydrated if you have to be outside and don’t be afraid to take advantage of that pool over the next several days to get a nice cool off!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

