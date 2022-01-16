Sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the week

What We’re Tracking:

Dense fog tonight

Warming back up

Another cold front

We’ll hold on to mostly clear skies through the night and relatively light winds from the West. As the snow starts to melt, this could allow for some dense fog to develop especially for the eastern counties who saw higher totals. Use caution when driving early on otherwise we’ll see another cold start below freezing in the 20s.

For the upcoming work week we see another warm-up in store. Afternoon highs for Monday will try and make a run for 50° with mostly sunny skies. By the time Tuesday rolls around, temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 50s! Any leftover snow should be long gone by then.

Another front may move in by Wednesday and it may do so quietly not providing much precipitation. Temperatures will drop quite a bit into the 20s and 30s for afternoon highs during the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez