Threat found in St. Marys school bathroom

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Students and staff will see an increased police presence at St. Marys Junior-Senior High School after a threat was found Thursday morning in a school bathroom.

The message read, “School shooting on Monday.” The St. Marys Police Department and school officials immediately launched an investigation in the message once they learned of the threat.

The school and police department posted a joint statement on Facebook assuring parents that at this point in time their students are safe and secure, as well as the school’s staff, and the campus.

According to the statement, the school’s day-to-day operations will continue as normal, “An increased presence of law enforcement is present and will be present Monday, and in the coming days at the entire St. Marys Jr/Sr High School and St. Marys Grade School campus.”

As part of the investigation to determine who is responsible for the threat, the school’s staff will be meeting with students. According to the statement, school officials met with all Jr/Sr High school students on Thursday, “School staff has also met with the student body to explain the seriousness of making these kinds of threat.”

Any students who have any information on the threat, or notice anything suspicious, are asked to contact the school administration or the St. Marys Police Department.

The online statement ends encouraging parents and students to always come forward at any time to report issues like this to the proper authorities.