Topeka Blues Society sets up Fourth of July concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thursday marks the 10th anniversary for the Topeka Blues Society festival at Lake Shawnee.

The headliner this year is Walter Trout, an internationally known blues artist.

The society spent all day Wednesday setting up for the festivities.

There will be food trucks and refreshments. They’ll also present a scholarship to a young area musician.

“We’re accepting a donation from Jam for Dan,” said Gerry Schmanke. “It’s a group in Topeka that raises money for young musicians. They’re presenting us a thousand dollars to promote blues in the schools.”

You can catch the concert before the fireworks at Reynold’s Lodge on Lake Shawnee.