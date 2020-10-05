Topeka Fire Department spreads awareness for fire prevention week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Zoo and local firefighters are teaming up to educate people on fire safety by handing out hats and stickers.

The zoo works closely with the fire department and spends time throughout the year teaching proper fire safety.

This years fire prevention week theme is cooking. Firefighters said it’s one of the leading causes of at-home fire accidents.

“We train to use the proper use fire extinguishers, we have smoke detectors in different buildings,” Fawn Moser, manager of zoo operations, said. “We have smoke detectors in different buildings and we also do a training for a down elephant. The rescue group actually assists us with that.”

So now they’ve teamed up to help spread safety tips to zoo-goers.

“People sometimes fall asleep, forget that they’re cooking, something comes about,” Brooks McClain, firefighter, said. “Maybe they had to make an errand or other emergency and left something on the cook top.”

Firefighters reminded parents to keep kids away from hot surfaces because they could get hurt or cause a fire.

The one thing people can do year round is check their smoke detectors. That’s one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe.