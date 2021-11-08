Topeka firefighters respond to house fire they believe was intentionally set

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire crews responded to a house fire at 1835 SW Lincoln St. shortly before midnight on Nov. 7 in Topeka which investigators believe was intentionally set.

According to a release from the Topeka Fire Department, firefighters on the scene reported that they noticed smoke and flames showing from the front porch of the house upon arrival. The fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they could spread to the rest of the house.

All occupants within the structure were able to get out safely without any injuries reported. No fire detectors were present in the house.

The Fire Investigation Unit reported that the fire was intentionally set and is cooperating with the Topeka Police Department with continuing their investigation.

The TFD asks that anyone with information pertaining to the circumstances of this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).