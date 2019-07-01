Topeka High gears up for 150th anniversary​​, celebrates with patriotic chimes concert

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka High School will be hitting a major milestone in a couple of years and they’re already starting the celebration.

The school will be celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2021.

Sunday night, they kicked off the celebration with a patriotic chimes concert.

But the event wasn’t just for Topeka High graduates, the entire community was invited to enjoy an evening at the historic high school.

“It’s so awesome and it’s just what’s Topeka is all about,” said Joan Barker with the Topeka High School Historical Society. “If there’s an event, Topeka embraces it and we’re so appreciative and so glad that people come to Topeka high.”

In addition to the music, people also enjoyed some sweet treats and tasty food from food trucks.