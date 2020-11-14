Topeka High sophomore worried about going back to remote learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School district announced on Monday that they would be moving classes back to online-only until Thanksgiving.

They said because Shawnee County has so many coronavirus cases, they will go online until cases go down.

Tomaro James is a sophomore at Topeka High School and said he wasn’t too thrilled when he heard the news.

“I was kind of stressed out about it because I don’t really do that well without being able to raise my hand to talk to the teacher,” said Tomaro. “It’s a little stressful.”

Tomaro’s dad Trenton James said he is torn with the decision. He said his kids are very involved with activities, but he also wants them to stay safe.

“I think it’s smart considering the rise in the COVID-19 cases,” said James. “Obviously you want your kids to be educated but at the same time you don’t want to trade off their education for their physical well-being.”

Topeka Public Schools said about 1% of faculty and less than 1% of students have the coronavirus but since it is so widespread in the county, they want to be proactive. They will reassess the caseload the week of Thanksgiving to decide if they will go back to in-person classes.