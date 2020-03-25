Topeka native Jett Canfield talks about his crazy college basketball season

TOPEKA, Kan. – Jett Canfield was one of many athletes nationwide whose season was cut short. His Creighton blue jays were a top 10 team this year. They played half of their opening game in the big east tournament before it was canceled, but that half just happened to be canfield’s coming out party.

After a 1,000 point career and a state title to cap off his high school career, Jett Canfield still had more to prove. With no major D1 offers, he took the walk-on route. After nearly committing to k-state, Creighton came in late and his choice was clear

“I went up there to a game and I fell in love with it and loved the staff and whole pace and the rest was history,” Canfield said.

History was certainly coming. After redshirting his first year to recover from injury and grow, he started to blossom his freshman season. The team noticed the effort and rewarded him in a special way

“It was never my main goal, but for that to happened and for your hard work to be recognized was a super special moment.”

No longer a walk-on, the scholarship hooper continued to chip away, and his shining moment came in the big east tournament. As that began, so did American concerns of coronavirus

“Obviously, we knew some stuff was happening but we weren’t on our phones, so we didn’t know that the Big 12 tournament was canceled, we didn’t know that anything was off.”

They were locked in, especially Jett, who scored 8 points in under 7 minutes in the first half. But the game was canceled at halftime and technically doesn’t count.

Kinda look at the glass half full and look at the fact that I had the opportunity to do what I did in the first half

Memories can’t be taken, and canfield knows he’s just getting started

“I mean I’ve been dreaming of that for as long as I can remember, the whole team, we’ve been talking about it but more to come, always more to come. “

Even though the game doesn’t count, Creighton fans are making sure it remains folklore. They’re calling that big east game the Jett Canfield game and proclaiming him tournament MVP.