Topeka Pizza planning ahead for Chief’s game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets for this weekend’s AFC match up between the Chiefs and Titans are pretty slim, so some local fans are choosing to cheer on the team inside.

Staff at Topeka Pizza plan to get there at 5 a.m. to start making pizza’s for game day. Owner Justin Kochan expects they will have more than 200 pizza orders on Sunday. That’s about three times the amount of orders they normally see. They are also expecting to sell out of wings.

“We ordered extra food this week a lot of chicken wings, football tends to bring out a lot of wing fans,” said Kochan. “We anticipate to sell over a thousand wings.”

They plan on having 3 delivery drivers out on Sunday. The owner here says if you do plan to order a pizza here, you need to order as soon as possible, even ordering Saturday.