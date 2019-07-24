Topeka Police investigate unattended death of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a Topeka man’s death Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the 200 block of SW Kendall on a call of a possible deceased person around 11:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located the man who TPD said is in his 40’s and confirmed that he was dead. They are currently investigating the situation as an unattended death and are waiting on results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The man’s name will not be released until next of kin is notified.