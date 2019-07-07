Silver Alert canceled after missing Topeka man is found safe

UPDATE: On Sunday morning police said George Finch was found and reunited with his family

Topeka Police are asking for your help to find a missing man with demetia.

Officers said they are searching for George Finch, a 78-year-old man with several medical conditions. They believe he may be disoriented or in need of medical attention.

Finch was last seen in the 2000 block of SW Clay Street around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

If you see Mr. Finch, please contact the Topeka Police Department (9-1-1) to report his location.