Topeka Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas dinner, with pandemic precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission held their annual Christmas dinner, but this year it looked different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shelter typically feeds hundreds of people around the community each Christmas. But this year, the dinner was only open to guests living at Topeka Rescue Mission. A hot meal was still provided for those who need one this holiday, it was just delivered in a different way to allow for social distancing.

“We’ve been feeding the community dinner every day,” said Barry Feaker, director of the Topeka Rescue Mission. “Today we will be giving them a hot meal out the back door of the kitchen that they can take with them. Also there will be toys for the children.”

Feaker also said they are here to give to community hope during these trying times.