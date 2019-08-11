Topeka Zoo celebrating World Elephant Day early

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Topeka Zoo is celebrating World Elephant Day today.

The day is meant to recognize the animal that’s losing its habitat in the wild. The zoo had activities and some treats for visitors, all while teaching them why elephants survival is important.

“They empathize with the situation,” said Topeka Zoo Docent Christine Kramer. “And that hopefully will trickle down to the other public and maybe they will become involved too.”

For the elephants, they got some treats as well because the zoo was also celebrating the elephants birthdays.

