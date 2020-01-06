True Blue Igloo Swim Meet brings in over 300 swimmers from around the region

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — More than 300 swimmers from across the region made their way to Topeka this weekend.

The Topekaa Swim Association hosted the True Blue Igloo Swim Meet at Capitol Federal Natatorium.

It’s one of the last opportunities for swimmers to qualify for approaching championship meets.

“It is a lot of fun to put on,” said Topeka Swim Association official Monica Brede. “It’s a lot of work but it’s a lot of fun and we love seeing all these kids come back every year and improve every year.”

The district championships will take place at the end of next month.