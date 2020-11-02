U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall discusses political sign theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- It’s a trend we’ve been seeing for weeks. Political signs going missing or being destroyed.

On October 5 we talked with Mary Dodson when her signs were stolen from her yard in Saint Marys. She captured the whole interaction on her doorbell camera.

“Just leave others property alone,” Dodson said.

U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall agrees it’s a crime and said it all comes down to respect. He has seen issues with political signs all around the state and wants to encourage people to be respectful of one another.

“I think most people look at this like a game but really that’s private property and they are trying to trying to make a statement,” Marshall said. They’re trying to use their first amendment ‘freedom of speech.'”

He also said to respect each others opinions, even if you don’t agree with them.

“It’s no different than a KU vs K-State football game,” Marshall said. “We’re going to cheer for our team but at the end of the day let’s shake hands and be Kansans.”

He said that’s what being an American is all about.