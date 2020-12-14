Walgreens, CVS holding free vaccine clinics at Midwest Health long-term care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy are providing free vaccine clinics at Midwest Health long-term care facilities across the state.

The facilities are registered with the clinics and currently waiting on the dates and times, but Walgreens said they are planning to have the shots begin by Dec. 28.

Nursing homes have lost more residents to COVID-19 than any other group over the past few months. Positive cases and clusters are still happening and health officials are hoping the Pfizer vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Folks especially in long-term care facilities haven’t been able to live as freely as they normally would,” said Ali Ellis, a spokeswoman for Midwest Health. “They don’t get to see their families as freely as they normally would so we are hopeful that the vaccine gets to seniors.”

Midwest Health owns multiple senior living facilities throughout Shawnee County and this partnership will help get the residents and their care workers vaccinated right where they live.

“They will fully administer the vaccine on site to our seniors and to our staff members. So we don’t have to transfer the residents anywhere,” Ellis said.

Once health care workers, long term care facility residents and essential workers are vaccinated, then the rest of the general public will have the opportunity.

“I think it’s a great thing this is happening,” said Randy Speaker, a Topeka resident. “Our government has stepped up in getting things going and addressing a very, very difficult situation.”