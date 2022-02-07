We’ll have mainly sunny skies today, and the wind will be a little breezy from the west and southwest at 10-20mph. Tuesday, we’ll be even warmer with upper 50s and some lower 60s as southerly winds move in to help fuel in the warmer air right before another cold front slides through. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above averages for this time of year.

For the second half of the week sunshine will continue to dominate with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Some lower 60s appear to be possible on Friday as dry conditions look to remain for the foreseeable future.

We’ll have another front move through on Saturday with some pretty cold temperatures possible Sunday morning, but it should only last for about a day.