Wind conditions force Huff n’ Puff to cut rally short

TOPEKA (KSNT)- With a weekend packed full of events, the Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally had to call off most of the show after experiencing unsuitable wind conditions.

Scheduled take-offs for the morning and evening of Sep. 11, and the morning of Sep. 12 were called off as wind conditions were too harsh to fly the balloons.

“We like to see under eight miles an hour really for take-offs and landings,” hot air balloon pilot Tim Cloyd said. “This morning we had winds at about a thousand feet 40 miles an hour which are very dangerous. Even at a couple of hundred feet, the wind was still over 20 miles per hour. All of that momentum as we came down would carry us at high speeds.”

The festival was still able to host their “Balloon Discovery” which gave families the opportunity to learn about how hot air balloons work, and what goes into flying them.

Even though they didn’t fly, pilots and crews still inflated the balloons to give the large crowd of people something to watch.

Joe Bieker drove from Atchinson, Kansas, to take part in the event, “Seeing them up in the air would be much more thrilling and fun, but seeing them up close and blown up is really cool too,” Joe said.