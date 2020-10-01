Veterans Voices

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Health Check
Education 21st Century
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Destination Kansas
Our News Team
Top Stories
Fire hospitalizes 1, causes $125K in damage to Topeka apartment complex
Chilly day with first frost tonight
Video
Topekan Brad Parscale steps down from Trump campaign
Kansas still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus according to top doctor
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Olympics 2021
Top Stories
Kenin, Ostapenko both reach 3rd round at French Open
Top Stories
NFL postpones Steelers-Titans until later in season
The Latest: Italian soccer match postponed because of virus
MLB’s first retail store opens Friday in New York City
The Latest: Australian Open champion Kenin reaches 3rd round
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Visit Downtown Topeka
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Financial Insights
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
From rescue to rescuer: Abandoned dog being trained by first responders
Video
Top Stories
Fire hospitalizes 1, causes $125K in damage to Topeka apartment complex
Top Stories
Reser’s donates $1,000 to Highland Park High Spanish Club
Ford recalls over 700,000 vehicles because backup cameras can go dark
Trump to hold rallies in Wisconsin areas labeled COVID-19 ‘red zones’ by White House task force
Topeka cold case investigator ‘critical’ to solving triple homicide
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Riddle Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Veterans Voices
Veterans Voices: Portrait photographer travels across America to share the faces and stories of Korean, Vietnam wars
Video
Trending Stories
Topeka man arrested for exposing himself; parent outraged he’s out of jail
Video
Mysterious explosion leaves more questions than answers
Video
Topeka cold case investigator ‘critical’ to solving triple homicide
Video
Gov. Kelly announces project to expand sustainable energy across Kansas, creating hundreds of jobs
Video
The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas