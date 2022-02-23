TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week’s Veteran Salute brings you the story of Army Sergeant Corey Nixon and four-legged his best friend named Bosco.

Nixon served two tours in Iraq and then went to Afghanistan before he returned to the U.S. He had to undergo surgery after being shot in the back in Iraq, for which he received a Purple Heart, and faced numerous near-death experiences when he was sent to Afghanistan.

“Someone decided to just take a pop shot at my back and they hit me in the shoulder, it was actually a small-caliber round so it went and got stuck in my elbow,” Nixon said.

After struggling through the recovery period following his surgery in Iraq, Nixon returned home and found readjustment difficult. Around this same time, Bosco, a rescued dog who was trained to help soldiers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, entered the picture.

“I was having trouble functioning in everyday society living, going from point A to point B, or just like surrounding yourself with people you don’t know,” Nixon said.

Bosco serves as an endearing reminder of the timeless power of man’s best friend.

“It wasn’t night and day, it didn’t flip a switch but as soon as I started taking him out in public and had a buddy with me all the time no matter where I went then it really changed my life,” Nixon said.

“He’s become more of my friend here in the last couple of years.”

Nixon and Bosco are also heavily involved in an organization called team Fidelis. Their goal is getting soldiers, veterans, and family members together to participate in events like movies, games, going hunting, and fishing. Team Fidelis functions as a way to help soldiers who are struggling to find a healthy outlet with friends and family.

To learn more about Team Fidelis, click here.