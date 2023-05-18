TOPEKA (KSNT) – United States Navy veteran David Tinsley is no stranger to helping out not only his country, but his entire community. Before patrolling the North Atlantic and Caribbean Seas, he was a student at Washburn University and Topeka High School. When three buddies joined the military, he decided to join them.

“In those days the Vietnam War was going on, and everybody was wondering; am I going to get drafted and let them choose for me or am I going to do what I want?” Tinsley said. “I had three friends I had met at Washburn one I went to high school with, they were all going to the Navy, so I joined up with them on the buddy plan.”

His father served in the Airforce, and so did his father-in-law. After boot camp and submarine school, he started working on a nuclear-powered submarine before switching to diesel.

“My first submarine was a nuclear power submarine, it was the James K Polk, a Ben Franklin class submarine, and I did three or four tours on her and then I got transferred to a diesel-electric submarine; Sub Squadron 121 down in Key West, Florida,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley says the military taught him a lot of things, especially about being responsible.

“If you want to serve your country, and you love your country, which I hope everyone does, it’s a good way,” Tinsley said. “You become a good citizen too ya’ know because you’re growing up, and you have this responsibility,” Tinsley said.

David continues to serve his community by helping at the local VA office. He is now a state assistant service officer helping service members and their families with their claims. Tinsley exemplifies what it means not only to serve your country but also your community.