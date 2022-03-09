TOPEKA (KSNT) – Leon Rupert was a Master sergeant in the U.S. Airforce for 20 years. There’s a short list of things he loves more than his country and only wishes he could have served even longer.

He joined the service back in 1969 and starting out, it was a way to pay for college. But as it ended up, he got a lot more than that out of his two decades of service.

“I got there and I loved it. I still do,” Rupert said.

His military career took him places he never imagined he’d go such as Taiwan, Thailand and England. Rupert has even seen landmarks such as the Berlin Wall in his time with the military.

Rupert assisted with the pull-out of Vietnam and even started up the Cruise Missile System. He admits some days were more difficult than others.

“There was a lot of times you went for 72 hours and didn’t get any sleep. Especially with the Cold War going on cause we were having alerts all the time,” Rupert said.

He recalls plenty of good times as well, including bringing his wife and kids along for some of the journey, plus some fun times off the clock too.

“Found out some of ’em could drink pretty good…” Rupert said, laughing.

To this day he’s still friends with some of his military buddies, meeting regularly for breakfast in Topeka.

“Just about everybody…I don’t care who they were, they were fun to be with, they worked hard, we did everything we could to make everything right.”

When asked about his service, and what it was for, the answer was simple:

“The red, white, and blue.”

Leon married his wife during his service – but lost her in 2011. Now he’s spending retirement in Topeka with his children, grandchildren, and dog. We’re highlighting veterans in our community every week just like Leon.

If you’d like to nominate someone for our Veteran Salute Segment, please email Kelli.Peltier@KSNT.com with the subject line VETERAN SALUTE.

Include the veteran’s name, military branch, and rank, years of service, a short biography and a number to contact them.