TOPEKA (KSNT) – Larry Hickox was a member of an Emporia reserve unit, when they were activated for the fight overseas in Vietnam. There, he took on multiple supportive roles to help those on the front lines.

Traveling into that warzone alongside fellow Kansans from the same reserve unit made quite the difference for Hickox.

“You weren’t in a situation where you were with a bunch of strange people and everything else,” Hickox said. “You knew everybody and I think for that reason our unit really worked well together.”

Taking on a supportive role, Hickox spent the first half of his time in Asia focusing on supply and service, driving out every day in search of parts.

“We had to supply everything for them,” he said. “Fuel, parts, food, everything. We were total supply and service. The first six months I was out running around the roads in a Jeep looking for parts and pieces over in Long Binh.”

For the second half of his time overseas, Hickox worked as a Radio Teletype Operator in the command bunker. Holding those supportive roles that directly made a difference for those out on the front lines, meant a lot to him.

“To be able to help somebody and do something like that, I saw some of the things that the front-line troops had to do and had to go through, it wasn’t any fun,” Hickox said. “It was an honor to be there and to help them.”