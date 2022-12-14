TOPEKA (KSNT) – For Ernie and Jim Gerhardt, serving their country was a family affair.

Neither one knew it when they first enlisted, but fate and the U.S. Government would bring them together again while serving overseas. When the 60’s were coming to a close, the Vietnam era was knocking at the Gerhardt brother’s door.

“Back in 1966 when I joined it was either join or get drafted,” Jim said. “You didn’t have a lot of choice back in those days. The draft was staring everyone in the face when they got out of high school pretty much.”

The brothers signed up for the National Guard around the same time, then would later join the same unit in Horton, Kansas. There, they would become involved with the artillery team until being assigned overseas separately.

“It was a little scary going as an individual replacement, you weren’t going with anyone you knew,” Jim said. “You were sent over by yourself, didn’t know where you were going when you arrived in country. Somehow or another it all worked out where we ended up together in the same fire base.”

“I happened to be in base camp at the time, my gun was in for repairs,” Ernie said. “I was actually in the mess hall when the battery clerk came in and said ‘I think there’s somebody here you might know,’ and there was Jim. That’s how we met in Vietnam.”

The pair ended up at the same base working together constantly. Jim would receive the firing data and report it to the base piece, who just so happened to be Ernie.

“They were set up in a star position with him in the middle,” Jim said. “As the base piece he was the one who got the commands directly form fire direction. When I was on duty that was me, talking to him.”

Even with family overseas, that didn’t take away from the brutality of war.

“We were getting a lot of incoming mortars and some sniper fire and stuff every night, you could just count on it,” Ernie said. “We were firing a lot of rounds.”

“We just spent our time basically figuring out our next fire mission, it was one right after the other,” Jim said. “At one point we fired 2,000 rounds in a 24 hour period. That’s a lot of rounds.”

The brothers would spend nearly a full year in Vietnam.