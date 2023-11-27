TOPEKA (KSNT) – Serving in healthcare administration for nearly 3 decades, Army Colonel Laura May Trinkle worked behind the scenes, making sure our soldiers were taken care of all over the globe.

For Trinkle, following in the military footsteps of a close family member just made sense.

“I grew up an Army brat,” Trinkle said, “my dad served, so the Army was just a way of life. It was what I knew.”

After receiving an ROTC scholarship, Trinkle would find her niche in the medical field.

“Being in the medical community, I felt like there was really a purpose to what I was doing,” Trinkle said. “I felt like I always had a mission of helping soldiers and family members and retirees and veterans. For me it was all about service, and I felt like I was taking care of a really important group of people.”

She would help that group of really important people, serving in the Medical Service Corps.

“Supporting clinics and providers with the administration,” she said, “from booking appointments to staffing front desk, to making sure providers had all of the equipment and supplies that they need.”

Trinkle would progress through different roles, expanding into education training and operations including the equivalent of a Chief of Staff for a Ft. Riley hospital.

She would also command clinics and healthcare organizations in the DC area, she worked at the Office of the Surgeon General for Army Medicine and Medical Command as a Deputy Chief of Staff.

“My last job in Hawaii, I was the Chief of Staff for the Pacific Region,” Trinkle said. “So we had responsibility of all of the Army treatment facilities from Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, Japan, Korea, and everything in the whole Pacific Theater.”

One of her most defining moments took place while Tinkle was stationed in Baghdad, playing a role in giving back a vital Army medical center.

“The return of the Ibn Sina hospital where the US Military used for the duration of Iraq, returning that to the government of Iraq for them to use to take care of their people,” Trinkle said. “That was a very interesting, unique, challenging, experience with returning that hospital and actually very sad in a sense to think of how many soldiers came through that hospital that we saved.”

Playing a key role in helping families reunite and helping soldiers heal, meant the world to the Army Colonel.

“For me, that’s what our military service is about, and that’s what being in the medical field is about,” Trinkle said. “We call it conserving the fighting strength, that’s the motto of the army medical department. That’s what we’re there to do. Those soldiers, those men and women who put their lives on the line, making sure they get home.”

Freshly retired from her military service in 2020, Trinkle remains active in supporting those who serve to this day, being a proud member of her local VFW chapter.

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.