TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over the course of his 30 years of service, Thomas Miller held a variety of positions related to aircraft maintenance and daily operations.

With his decades long career, Thom pushed for evolving the way Air Force testing was conducted. Going directly into the Air Force after high school, military service was a family affair.

“I went in rather young,” Miller said. “My two older brothers both served in the Air Force, their experience started my desire to serve in the military.”

After returning stateside form his travels abroad, Thom found himself at the Edwards Air Force Base, where he spent nearly a decade on creating and testing new systems.

“The two major programs I was involved in, one was the original development of the cruise missile program,” Miller said. “The other was the modernization of the B52 Aircraft. Working those two programs and working in the testing environment was very fulfilling.”

Working at the quintessential testing facility for the Air Force and pushing forward on major advancements meant a lot to Thom.

“All of the Air Force’s major aircraft developments were tested out of Edwards,” Miller said. “There was just a lot of great activities going on there.”

With his years of experience on the maintenance end, Thom was able to bring a unique perspective to the table. Pushing for a forward thinking philosophy on aircraft maintenance and testing.

“My work in the Air Force over the years involved fixing airplanes and doing various jobs that contributed to aircraft maintenance,” Miller said. “I had formed some ideas of what I thought maintenance people should have in the way of tools to do their jobs and do them better.”

His concept brought pilots, flight crew members, maintenance and repair teams together for a collaboration that hadn’t been done before – making procedures and equipment safer and more efficient for everyone involved.

“It’s one thing to fly an airplane, it’s entirely another thing to get that airplane ready to fly,” Miller said.

For Thom, helping others either in the community or in the military, is what life is really all about.

“You serve people,” Miller said. “And you do it in such a way that you help them achieve the tings that are important to them in their daily lives. In the military, service means making sure that mission is carried out.”

Even in retirement, Thom continues to stay active and serve other. Volunteering for his local church, and helping community programs succeed.