TOPEKA (KSNT) – Marine Corps veteran Roland Mayhew served at the mid point during the Vietnam War.

What he saw overseas led him to the path he walks today, honoring veterans across generations right here in Topeka.

“We floated across on the USS Ogden, so I actually was one of the 3,000 marines,” Mayhew said. “One stop in Hawaii and then right to Vietnam.”

Back in 1966 and 1967, Roland survived 21 missions in Vietnam.

“I got involved because we had 2 marines that were still missing in action,” Mayhew said. “I think that’s what inspired me to stay involved with Veterans.”

That sentiment would stick with Roland heavily after finishing active duty, being one of the founding members for a beloved Topeka memorial.

“Bill Riphahn, Bob Owens and myself we actually picked this area out,” Mayhew said. “It opens your eyes when you know that other veterans how they sacrificed. Same way with Vietnam the 1-7 marines, we lost approximately 566 marines in 1-7. We honor our veterans every day.”

The Gage Park Memorial honors World War II, Korean War and other fallen veterans throughout the community – highlighting their sacrifice and service.

“This is an area where they can pay homage to their fallen veterans,” Mayhew said. “They represent the members of the families that have veterans that have served. It’s really one of the connections, our freedom is not free. We’re very grateful for what veterans have done for us.”

Having a public space like the Gage Park Memorial, where members of the community can gather and pay homage to fallen service members, means a lot to Roland.

“This is a community project,” Mayhew said. “When we set the bricks and everything, we might have one brick and 30 people, family members show up. The community has been very respondent to our area here. We want to thank our community that steps forward every day really. They really support their veterans.”

Roland is still heavily involved with the memorial at Gage Park, keeping the space maintained and working alongside others to bring a new Vietnam section to the park.