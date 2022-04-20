TOPEKA (KSNT) – Brett Kell is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He grew up in Leavenworth, Kansas surrounded by the military. Kell initially didn’t think enlisting was for him.

“Saw their lifestyle and I didn’t think it was right for me,” Kell said.

Ultimately he decided the Navy was a good career path and took the opportunities he was presented with. He was a Radioman and worked in computer communications, ensuring that ships knew where to go.

Kell’s military service gave him opportunities to see different parts of the country and is grateful for the second family he found.

“There’s a lot that goes into the military,” Kell said. “You give up a lot but you gain a lot.”

He now works at the Topeka VA in the prosthetics department, making sure that veterans get the medical equipment they need. Helping out his fellow servicemen and women is another lesson the military taught him.

“We’re usually going to be the first one right there if someone needs something. A lot of times it’s going to be a veteran that steps up just because of the call to service,” Kell said.

Brett also served in the Kansas Army National Guard.

