TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the 60’s coming to an end, the war overseas was ramping up.

“At that time, everyone was getting drafted and it seemed like everybody was being sent to Nam,” Veteran Jerry Laurendine said. “My thoughts were, you’re going to Nam, and if you’re gonna go you may as well go in a good role.”

Back then, Jerry was already studying radio tv repair. With an interest in electronics, he signed up for specialty training.

“I was in a supportive role,” Laurendine said. “Every soldier in the field in battle has to have support in the back. Though I knew this and knew my craft, secure scrambled communications kept our soldiers in good situations and probably saved a lot of their lives.”

His role would entail changing the communication cards and repair work, which would keep those in the field informed and alive. Jerry’s interest in technology would keep him busy for years after his service ended, working at power plants around the country and becoming an electrician.

While overseas, he would keep in constant communication with his partner, calling every chance he could. Those brief calls would mean everything to the pair.

“The emotional support I got was as important for me as it was for her,” Laurendine said. “What a lot of people don’t realize and I didn’t for quite some time was just how much mental stress it was on her and on the loved ones at home, when they know their loved one is in a combat zone.”

That support would continue for decades: Jerry and his wife Marilyn just celebrated 52 years of marriage on December 26th.

