EMPORIA (KSNT) – In the Army Engineers, Bill Voorhees would travel around the world connecting people in ways he wouldn’t have ever imagined.

Bill’s journey into serving his country came virtually out of left field.

“I come home from Wichita, I was working down there,” Voorhees said. “Come home, give mom some checks to put in the bank for me. I was heading out to go some place. Dad came out, he said, ‘Hey Bill, you got a letter here. I opened it up, it was an invitation to go to the Army’.”

After receiving his draft notice, Voorhees would travel East to the Land of Smiles for an important mission.

“Got sent to Thailand, 809th engineering company,” he said. “Our mission was to build a friendship highway, and our company was doing the dirt work for it.”

Literally laying the groundwork for this highway around Thailand took around the clock vigilance.

“I got assigned the night shift,” Voorhees said. “We were assigned a shop truck. The guy I was with was one class ahead of me, he was an E5 I was an E4. Our mission was just to keep all the scrapers and dozers running 24/7. We done that sometimes out during the rain, sometimes monsoon scene come around”

After that portion of his time abroad came to an end, his work didn’t.

“We moved south in Thailand,” he said, “that’s the gulf of Siam, and down there our mission was to build a new base camp and fuel storage unit.”

Reflecting on his impact overseas, making a difference for the local community still sticks strongly with the Specialist nearly 60 years later.

“Thankful we done something for the people over there in that country,” Voorhees said, “cause it was pretty poor country compared to what we lived in.”

Stateside, Bill Voorhees currently serves as the Honor Guard Commander for the Emporia American Legion, and is a member on the All Veterans Memorial Committee.

If that last name sounds familiar, we featured Bill’s brother Don and brother-in-law Cleat this past month on Veteran Salute.