EMPORIA (KSNT) – With a background in farming, Cleat Buckbee never expected to travel abroad for work.

He would end up doing just that with the Army, serving in Alaska for 18 months before that land was part of the United States. After graduating high school, Buckbee worked on a Council Grove ranch for a few years until a letter from the government sent him on a much different path.

“I was drafted,” Buckbee said. “I got a letter from the military that said ‘Greetings, your friends and neighbors have selected you to serve in the armed forces of the United States of America.'”

His service would send him far from the sunflower state, calling the territory of Alaska home for over a year.

“When we landed at Fairbanks that night it was 45 below, and four foot of snow,” he said. “We took our little shovels and shoveled up for a two man pop tent. Pitched our pop tent and shoveled snow off. We was in that tent at 45 below for a week at no heat.”

Up north, Buckbee would work in the engineering and mechanic position, focusing primarily on Jeep maintenance.

“Quite a bit different what they are today,” Buckbee said. “Didn’t have all the electronics and everything, it was just strictly carburetors and stuff like this, smart plugs and stuff like that. I found this out when we got to Alaska, the narrower the tire is the better you can go through snow, because it don’t drag. A big wide tire slows you down in the snow.”

In that role, he’d push through challenges the Kansan never would have imagined.

“I was at Anchorage at Fort Richardson,” He said. “When we got up there, we were on a ship and landed alongside the coast of Canada. We maneuvered, going over 800 miles for 37 days getting up there. It was tough.”

Even with all those below freezing nights and hundreds of miles traveled, the Sergeant wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.

“If I had the choice, cause I’m too old, but if I had a choice I’d do it again,” Buckbee said. “I didn’t think so at the time, but after I served I think it’s the right thing to do. I was glad I did it.”

After making his way back stateside, Buckbee would use his background in mechanics and cars for decades of work in Emporia. He would go on to serve that community for 24 years as Color Guard Commander for the Emporia America Legion, making an impact for around 500 funerals.