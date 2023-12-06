MAYETTA (KSNT) – A proud Mayetta native, Roy Hale recently celebrated turning 94. His decade plus military journey would take him into the intelligence division, under General Eisenhower internationally, and two branches of the armed forces.

Back in 1951, Roy and his brother were both drafted into the Army.

“We just got out of high school, we was about 19 years old,” Hale said. “He went to Korea, and I went to France. I was with Eisenhower over there with the SHAPE division.”

Roy would become a Corporal with that Supreme Headquarters Allied Power of Europe Division. After wrapping up his time in France and returning stateside, an unfortunate cycle of layoffs put Hale back on the military track.

“Somebody mentions hey let’s go into the Air Force,” Hale said. “There’s an enlistment office right across down there by the post office in North Topeka by Kansas Avenue. I said okay, there’s four of us. I never did see them guys again, they might have went out the back door, I might have been the only one who went. They sent me to Omaha, and from there to the Pentagon.”

Hale would serve for the next decade overseas and stateside within the intelligence community.

“What a surprise you know for me, a little farm boy you know?” Hale said. “I had that clearance cause I was off the farm you know, I never got in any trouble. How in the heck can you get in any trouble on a farm?”

Reflecting on his service many decades later, the Army and Air Force veteran has a lot to be proud of.

“It’s good to be American,” Hale said. “I’m American Indian, so that’s about as American as you can get. That’s kind of a chip on my shoulder there, to be drafted. A lot of American Indians they have double digits, they can go to Canada, put their address there so they wouldn’t get drafted.”

Hale would continue giving back to his local community after his time in the military came to an end as a proud member of the Mayetta American Legion.