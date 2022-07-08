TOPEKA (KSNT) – Army veteran Gary Weekly graduated from Topeka High in 1965 and was shipped off to serve in Vietnam the next year.

He served as a specialist/surgical technician in the Medical Corp and saw the bloodshed of war firsthand.

“You know you had a job to do and you did it,” Weekly said.

He knew he was going to be drafted, so he joined the Medical Corp to help people during the Vietnam war. Weekly helped run a battalion aid station where he provided medical care for a variety of injuries.

“If anybody was injured slight enough that they could bring them into the aid station then I would take care of them there,” Weekly said.

Although he worked at the aid station, he almost lost his life while serving in Vietnam. He was out in the field in the A Sau valley when a soldier stepped on a disguised mine.

“The heat was tremendous and we had lost a lot of the medics because of the heat and a couple were wounded, etc.,” Weekly said. “I had my back to it and when I took my rucksack off it was just shattered with shrapnel.”

15 others were injured and the soldier who tripped the mine died. He says they didn’t think about the trauma they experienced because they were so focused on fulfilling their mission in Vietnam. And when asked if he’d go back, he said he’d do it again in a heartbeat.

After he got back from Vietnam, he jumped right into his medical career here in Topeka and spent 44 years caring for Kansans. These days – he keeps busy in retirement with his wife, children, and grandkids.

