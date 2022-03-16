TOPEKA (KSNT) – Andrew Emory served our country for four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He joined back in 2006 at 21 years old.

His service followed in the footsteps of several other family members but, ultimately, found a way to pave his own, unique path.

Emory’s grandpa was in the U.S. Air Force and his dad was in the Navy. But Emory was looking for an opportunity that would challenge him uniquely so he decided a health service technician, or paramedic was the way he could serve our country best. He was involved in countless search and rescue missions and medical responses.

“Whether that was taking them up the mississippi on a boat, which was a long ride, or getting them into a helicopter and flying straight to the hospital,” Emory said.

His service took him across the U.S. from Louisiana to New York to natural disaster response in Galveston during hurricanes Gustav and Ike. It wasn’t always easy – but it was always worth it.

“There were a few instances where there were children involved and being able to help in those situations and then see the parents and the relief, it makes a dramatic impact,” Emory said.

He says it was never expected after a rescue but he and his shipmates always got a thank you after a rescue.

that appreciation has stuck with him to this day.

Now, Andrew lives in Topeka with his family. He’s also the Medical Training Director for Team Fidelis,

an organization whose mission is to prevent suicide among veterans – service members – and their families by raising awareness.

