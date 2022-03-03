JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Paul Goodman Jr. was born and raised in Chuckatuck, a tiny town in Virginia.

Before serving our country for more than two decades in the United States Army, his lifestyle was leading him straight to jail, or an early grave. Reflecting back on his years of sacrifice and struggles overseas, he says enlisting in the Military was the best decision he ever made.

“It gave me an opportunity to do better in life, so I took advantage of that,” Goodman said.

He volunteered for the draft in 1963 when he was 18 years old. His service to our country took him all over the globe: starting with basic training in Fort Gordon Georgia, to the Toby Hannah Army Depot in Pennsylvania. Goodman’s military career gave him a sense of purpose and opportunities he never thought possible for himself.

“It was the best thing could’ve happened to me cause if not I probably been dead or in jail, one of the two,” Goodman said.

He learned a lot in the two decades that he served – from being a Battalion Signalman, an ammunition man in Germany, to working in the Chemical corps.

“I mean we done did everything like escort dangerous weapons and chemical ammunitions all over the world,” Goodman said. “Being involved in operation red hat in Okinawa.”

His path also took him places that today are difficult to remember.

“That was a scary place, it was kind of touch and go at times,” Goodman said.

Goodman served tours in Germany and Japan, but vividly recalls his deployment to Vietnam.

“I mean just about every night about 1 o’clock we were getting mortared in the ammunition dump,” Goodman said. “Trolley trying to come through the gate, the fence, and all of this stuff…it was a lasting experience, you never forget Vietnam.”

Goodman retired from the Army in 1984 as a Private first class and went on to have three children with his late wife, Ruby. His 16 grandchildren keep him plenty busy.

The Vietnam veteran now lives in Junction City and loves his job as a school bus driver. He’s proud of his grandson who is following in his grandpa’s footsteps: he’s stationed down in Oklahoma right now going through advanced training for the Army.

We’re highlighting veterans in our community every week just like Paul. If you’d like to nominate someone for our Veteran Salute Segment, please email Kelli.Peltier@KSNT.com with the subject line VETERAN SALUTE. Include the veteran’s name, military branch, and rank, years of service, a short biography, and a number to contact them.