TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Shawn Brian with the Topeka Performing Arts Center came on the Fox 43 AM Live show to make an announcement for the holiday season.

Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is coming back to the Top City on November 17, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11. You can buy them online at Ticketmaster.com or at the box office.

