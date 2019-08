Normally the storm track is a lot farther north this time of the year. However, the heat bubble has remained over Texas and the steering currents have been aimed at us. That does reduce the chance of triple-digit heat, but it keeps it occasionally stormy.

Last year, Topeka’s rain from May through August was 13.45 inches. This year, in that same time period, there has already been 27.61 inches and we still have almost two weeks left in the month.