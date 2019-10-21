Daily Pledge Sponsored By Debackers 10-22-19

Rain hit most areas Friday night as expected, and Saturday became sunny and warm with highs near 70. Sunday started with fog, but it became a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with evening rain.

Today should be sunny early, but by midday we should look for increasing clouds from the north to make it partly cloudy to variably cloudy. Breezes will rapidly increase and wind will be problematic throughout the afternoon with strong, gusty conditions. Temperatures will be cooler that what we had over the weekend.