KSNT Storm Track Weather Update

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area starting Wednesday at 1pm to Saturday at 8 pm.

What We’re Tracking:

We face our hottest stretch of the year so far

Very little chance of precipitation

Temperatures will lower by Sunday and Monday

We are facing one of our hottest days of the year today along with one of the hottest stretches as well. There may be a few lingering clouds this morning otherwise it’s going to be a hot and muggy start to your Wednesday as afternoon high temperatures reach around the 100° mark and heat index values top off at around 109°-111°. A very hot summer day ahead of us.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 97-101

Wind: S/SW 12-25

Heat Index: 108-111

We’ll struggle to cool down overnight as temperatures only drop into the upper 70s to around 80° and heat index values stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

This trend will continue as we close out the work week and temperatures will slowly decrease but still remaining well above normal for this time of year as we barely make it down into the lower 90s by the start of next week.

The one thing to watch is for tough from the north, with an associated frontal boundary, that should sag into our region this weekend. That would bring a few more clouds and reduce temperatures by 5-8 degrees. It may also generate a few showers Sunday and Monday. We will be looking for any relief possible after hitting our first legitimate hot patch of the season.

Please make sure to take care of yourselves and one another throughout this prolonged period of extreme heat! Drink PLENTY of water, try to stay indoors, and if you absolutely have to be outside be sure to take frequent breaks and do your best to find shade as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com