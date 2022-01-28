TOPEKA (KSNT)–A new bill is being introduced by the Committee of Agriculture to help make your trip to the grocery store easier, by ending confusion regarding plant-based meat products.

Some people have been getting confused at the grocery store as they go to get meat and come to find out they got plant-based protein rather than animal-based protein.

The goal of this bill is to get the companies to make it clear on their packaging that the food is made from plant-based ingredients.

Senator Rahjes is the Chairman of the Agriculture Committee. He said that this bill will help farmers, shoppers, and producers.

“Nobody is trying to say that alternative sources of protein aren’t welcome on the shelves, they can be. So, we just want to make sure that consumers know exactly what they’re getting when they go to the grocery store to buy their food.”

A similar law tried to pass in Missouri recently but faced pushback from various plant-based food companies.

Senator Rahjes said he doesn’t know exactly when the bill will be discussed, but he’s hoping sometime soon.