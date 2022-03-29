LAWRENCE (KSNT)– The Starbucks on 23rd street in Lawrence have announced their desire to form a union, they will be the second to file for Union Election in Kansas.

Currently, 140 different Starbucks locations across the United States are doing the same.

Workers filed yesterday morning, as well as they wrote a letter to the CEO of the company, Howard Schultz, voicing their concerns about the current affairs of the business and its future moving forward.

In the letter employees write:

“Starbucks refers to its employees as “Partners”, but we are partners in name only…We realize now that this partnership can only truly be possible through collective bargaining guaranteeing us a living wage, safer working conditions, stability of employment, and a say in our place of work.”

The employees officially announced on Mar. 28th that they were forming a union, filing for a National Labor Relations Board election.

Ley Rogers is a Shift Supervisor at the 23rd Street location and explains that all she and her fellow employees want is to have a say in what directly affects them.

“Having a seat at the table. We are at the front lines, we are the ones who are talking with customers and connecting with them in our community. Having a say in the benefits that we have would be very beneficial because it’s mostly corporate making those decisions,” Rogers said.

Another employee, Micah Lantz agreed and added that all employees desire is security.

“These benefits that we have aren’t really secure. They are great benefits from Starbucks, but they’re not guaranteed and they can be taken away. With a union, we would get far more security with those,” Lantz said.

The other Kansas Starbucks that has also formed a union is in Kansas City at 75th and I35 in Overland Park.