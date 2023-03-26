Washburn launches Upper Bound Program

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn University launched its partnership with the upper bound program this weekend.

The Upper Bound Program will allow Washburn University to provide early fundamental support to 60 high school students seeking a college education. Some of the support includes access to tutoring, scholarship and grant information and local college tours. The program’s main goal is to give kids the chance to go to college despite a hard financial situation.

“We hope to give them enough information and to help them on their way to be able to apply for those scholarships,” Program advisor, Becky Cash said. “Knowing and using those tools will help them get money for college.”

Upper bound is a well-known college support organization with over 80,000 students currently being helped by the program. A Washburn official also tells 27 News they are beyond excited about the program and hope it can help give everyone a chance for a higher education.