Kansas senators split on anti-Asian hate crimes bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KSNT) — Republican Roger Marshall of Kansas is among a handful of conservative U.S. senators who opposed moving forward with a Democratic-sponsored measure for confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Marshall’s office said Thursday that an existing federal hate crimes law already prohibits intentionally injuring or trying to injure others based on their race, color, religion or national origin.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran voted for the bill. He and a bipartisan group of senators have been pushing for a No Hate Act. The act includes many items, including training law enforcement on how to investigate hate crimes, creating a hate crimes hotline, and expanding assistance for hate crimes victims.

The Senate voted 92-6 on Wednesday to have a debate on the proposed COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.