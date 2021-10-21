Only parents decide if doctors resuscitate children, Kansas lawmaker’s new bill proposes

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – A new bill from a Kansas lawmaker would allow only parents to decide if doctors resuscitate their children.

Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District Jake LaTurner introduced the Simon Crosier Act in Washington D.C. Thursday. The bill was named after a newborn child with Trisomy 18, who died a few months later when doctors added a “Do-Not-Resuscitate” order to his chart without his parents’ knowledge.

“Sheryl and Scott Crosier had their parental rights stripped away in the final moments of their son’s life when doctors placed a DNR on Simon’s chart without their consent,” LaTurner said.

A “Do-Not-Resuscitate” order means that if a patient’s heart stops or they stop breathing, hospital staff won’t try to use CPR to resuscitate them. If passed, LaTurner’s new Simon Crosier Act would require that caretakers inform at least one parent or legal guardian if they place a DNR verbally and in writing. It also gives either parent the right to refuse to allow the DNR to be placed, and a 48-hour waiting period before they have to make a decision to allow it or not.

The organization Kansans for Life also had a hand in the Simon Crosier Act, which added its own message along with LaTurner’s announcement.

“Kansans for Life is proud to have authored the original version of the Simon Crosier Act and worked hand-in-hand with then-State Senator LaTurner in 2017. Since then, similar legislation has been enacted in 9 other states,” said Danielle Underwood, Director of Communications.

Read the full text of the Simon Crosier Act below: